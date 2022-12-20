Argentina is eager to welcome Messi and the World Cup winners back home

As millions of their fellow citizens waited to welcome them home on Monday and get a glimpse of the World Cup trophy, Lionel Messi and his teammates embarked on their journey to Argentina bearing the most coveted football prize.

Millions gathered in the streets of Buenos Aires, the country’s capital, to commemorate Sunday’s remarkable penalty shootout victory over France in the World Cup final in Qatar.

Wow! Incredible scenes in Argentina 🇦🇷 as they celebrate their World Cup win 🏆 pic.twitter.com/7wVSr6LJ8e — Mimi Fawaz (@MimosaFawaz) December 18, 2022

Messi at last delegated his record-breaking profession with the one prize that was absent as he created a presentation that will go down in World Cup history, scoring a first-half punishment and mesh again in additional time.

In a pulsating match that was watched by an 89,000 crowd at Lusail Stadium, France had fought back from a 2-0 deficit in the final ten minutes when Kylian Mbappe scored twice to equalize and force extra time.

With his second goal of the game, Messi appeared to have won the game in extra time. However, his Paris Saint-Germain teammate Mbappe scored only his second hat trick of the World Cup final to make the score 3-3 and force penalties.

Argentina won the penalty kick shootout 4-2 thanks to a goal from Gonzalo Montiel, but this was Messi’s chance.

In addition, 45 million people back home are eager to welcome their heroes on Monday evening, despite the fact that the players were able to celebrate with an estimated 40,000 fans inside the stadium on Sunday night.

Teacher Veronica Silva, 44, told AFP from the Plaza de Mayo square in central Buenos Aires, where festivities continued into Sunday night, “Of course, it is what we’re all waiting for.”

“This will go on for a few days.” It began now and will continue until they arrive tomorrow: It will last longer.”

Rosa Rodriguez, a 63-year-old cleaner, added, “Of course we can’t wait to see the players, all of them.”

“It’s a great team that made us proud. When they arrive, there will be the greatest celebration

‘I can’t ask for more’

After suffering a crushing defeat in the 2014 World Cup final against Germany, Messi finally followed in the footsteps of his idol Diego Maradona and led Argentina to its first World Cup championship since 1986 in his fifth and final tournament.

As Messi declared, “We’re champions of the world!” tens of thousands of Argentina fans wearing blue and white shirts stood to give him a standing ovation. on the microphone in the stadium

He then stated to Argentine television: Obviously, I wanted to use this to end my career. I have nothing more to ask.

“My vocation is arriving at end on the grounds that these are my last years. After this, what else could there be?” However, he stated that he would remain with the Argentina squad. He continued, “I want to continue participating in a few more matches as world champion.”

With the Qatari organizers having to deal with persistent questions about the country’s treatment of migrant workers and its laws on homosexuality, FIFA will be pleased with a pulsating final that capped one of the most contentious World Cups in history.

The fact that Messi has finally won a World Cup will make neutrals happy. However, Mbappe clearly demonstrated his readiness to assume the role of the world’s best player with his hat trick and the Golden Boot for tournament top scorer with eight goals.

Enthralling game

After Ousmane Dembele tripped Angel Di Maria, Argentina, now three-time world champions, dominated the first half of the final. Messi scored a penalty in the 23rd minute.

After that, the erratic Messi was a part of a great move that led to Di Maria scoring Argentina’s second goal 36 minutes later.

After Randal Kolo Muani was brought down by Nicolas Otamendi in the penalty area, the defending champions finally got back into the game in the second half. Mbappe scored from the spot with 10 minutes left.

Mbappe equalized for France with a superb volley a minute later.

Messi knocked in the rebound in extra time after Hugo Lloris repelled Martinez’s saved shot in the 108th minute to retake Argentina’s lead.

But when Mbappe’s shot hit Montiel’s outstretched arm, the referee pointed to the spot, and the French forward scored to become the first player since England’s Geoff Hurst in 1966 to score a hat trick at the World Cup.

Despite also scoring France’s first penalty kick in the shootout, Montiel’s heroics were insufficient to secure Argentina’s 4-2 victory over France. Argentina goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez had saved Kingsley Coman’s attempt.

“I have achieved everything I have ever dreamed of.” Martinez stated, “I have no words for it,” adding that victory was “destiny.”

Didier Deschamps, France’s coach, was disappointed that his team was unable to become the first team in 60 years to win the trophy.

He stated, “I don’t want to take Argentina’s merit away, but there were a lot of emotions, and it was cruel at the end because we were so close.”