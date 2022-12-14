Argentina defeats Croatia 3-0 to advance to the FIFA World Cup final

DOHA: In the first World Cup semi-final on Tuesday, Argentina defeated 2018 runners-up Croatia 3-0 thanks to two goals from swashbuckling striker Julian Alvarez and a Lionel Messi penalty kick. This set up a crucial matchup with either France or Morocco on Sunday.

The two-time world champions, who had the full support of the Lusail Stadium crowd, put on their best performance of the tournament to advance to Sunday’s final, where they will face the winner of the semi-final matchup between holders France and Morocco on Wednesday.

Messi, 35, who lost to Germany in the 2014 World Cup final, wants to win his first World Cup and help Argentina win their third title, along with the 1978 and 1986 titles.

In addition, he ensured the victory by skillfully creating the third goal, putting his team on the path to victory with a perfectly struck penalty kick in the first half.

After finishing runners-up in Russia four years ago, Croatia’s uncharacteristically poor defense cost them a place in the last four for the second time, following their defeat to France in their first tournament in 1998.

Enzo Fernandez’s low pot shot from outside the box in the 25th minute gave the game some life, but Croatia keeper Dominik Livakovic did well to get across and keep it out.

It was a close game until Fernandez lofted a simple ball over the top that got past the Croatian defense. Alvarez grabbed it and knocked the ball past Livakovic, who was moving toward the striker and collided with him. The Italian referee Daniele Orsato pointed to the spot.

Scoring record

Although Livakovic correctly predicted that Messi would move to his left, the Argentine’s sweetly struck drive flew high into the net to give his team a 1-0 lead in the 34th minute.

It was Messi’s fifth goal of the tournament, joining Kylian Mbappe of France as the tournament’s leading scorer. He also passed Gabriel Batistuta as Argentina’s all-time World Cup top scorer with his 11th career goal in a record-breaking 25th World Cup appearance.

After a corner kick break, Alvarez picked up the ball inside his own half and began a long dribble toward goal five minutes later, doubling Argentina’s lead.

Alvarez beat weak challenges from Josip Juranovic and Borna Sosa and then slipped the ball past Livakovic, sending the heavily Argentine crowd into delirium as the Croatian defense backed off.

After that, Alexis Mac Allister came very close with an angled header from a corner, but Livakovic made a good save to prevent a third goal.

Before the break, Croatia’s only response was a low cross from Juranovic that Emiliano Martinez saved well.

After the break, Croatia coach Zlatko Dalic made a double substitution, bringing on Nikola Vlasic and Mislav Orsic and then bringing on striker Bruno Petkovic five minutes later.

Although they were positive actions, Messi’s quick exchange with Fernandez forced a save at the near post and Argentina still appeared to be the more dangerous team.

But Messi saved his best for last: down the right, he tormented Josko Gvardial, left the 20-year-old defender behind, and then he passed the ball back to Alvarez, who calmly scored.

Croatia finished, but Argentina and Messi were clearly at their best, just in time for the biggest game of their lives.