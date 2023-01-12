Apple will begin using its own screens in 2024

Bloomberg News reported on Tuesday, citing people with knowledge of the situation, that Apple Inc. intends to begin using its own custom displays in its mobile devices beginning in 2024 in an effort to bring more components in-house.

By the end of next year, the company intends to begin by replacing the display in the most expensive Apple Watches. According to the report, Apple intends to eventually incorporate these displays into additional devices, including the iPhone.

The tech giant with its headquarters in Cupertino, California, wants to cut back on its reliance on partners like Samsung Electronics and LG Corp. Apple did not immediately respond to a request for comment from Reuters, and LG Display, a unit of Samsung Electronics, and Samsung Display also declined to comment.

The screens would switch from the current OLED standard to a microLED technology, according to the report.

On Monday, Bloomberg News reported that Apple intends to use an in-house design to replace Broadcom Inc. chips in its devices by 2025.

The maker of the iPhone has been working to reduce its reliance on other chipmakers. For its most recent Mac computers, it has switched to its own line of chips in place of Intel Corp.’s.