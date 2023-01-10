Apple stops working on the new iPhone SE

According to reports, Apple has decided not to develop a new iPhone SE and will instead continue to use Qualcomm modems until 2024.

Apple’s first in-house 5G modem would have made its debut on the new SE model. The company, on the other hand, informed suppliers that the fourth-generation SE model, which was supposed to be available in 2024, will not be available.

The reasons behind the cancellation have not been made public.

For some time, Apple has attempted to work on this development. Engadget says that Apple kept choosing alternatives because it didn’t like Qualcomm modems. In addition, in 2019, the company acquired the majority of Intel’s mobile modem business.

By 2020, the company is said to have begun work on the new product.

Apple has not issued a formal statement regarding this.