Once again, reports are circulating that the American tech giant Apple may be in talks with a potential partner for its electric vehicle (EV) development project. As reported by the news outlet Korea Times, Apple is reportedly trying to land a business deal with Magna International and LG for the development of EVs.

The modus operandi of this alliance will reportedly entail the Canadian manufacturer Magna International building the actual EV that will be powered by LG-supplied batteries and operate on Apple’s software.

Source: https://propakistani.pk/2021/04/15/apple-is-partnering-with-two-companies-to-develop-an-electric-car/