APHC urges world to play due role in resolving Kashmir dispute

Shabbir Ahmed Shah, senior leader of the All Parties Hurriyat Conference, has called on the international community to play its part in resolving the Kashmir dispute in accordance with UN Security Council resolutions in Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

He stated in his message from the infamous Tihar Jail in New Delhi that the United Nations and all major world powers are responsible for preventing the ongoing genocide of Kashmiri people by brutal Indian forces.

In their statements in Srinagar and Jammu, other APHC leaders such as Moulvi Bashir Irfani, Devinder Singh Bahl, and Ghulam Nabi War stated that the non-implementation of the resolution on Kashmir from January 5, 1949 continues to ridicule the credibility of the international community, particularly the United Nations.

Despite the leaders’ outrage that Kashmiri youth are daily being killed in fictitious encounters, the world remains indifferent.

On the other hand, posters pleading with the United Nations to implement the resolution on Kashmir from January 5, 1949, have appeared in Srinagar and other areas. The posters show Hurriyat leaders who have been illegally detained and killed.

The posters were displayed by a number of organizations that supported freedom.

After the deaths of four people last night and the injuries to nine others in the area, Indian troops today intensified cordon and search operations in Dangri village in Rajouri district.

Today, another bomb explosion in the area resulted in the deaths of two more people, including a child. Five others were injured.

Today, Rajouri town was completely shut down as a result of the murder. Along with the victims’ bodies, people gathered at Dangri Chowk, blocked roads, and chanted slogans criticizing the Modi administration for failing to safeguard Kashmiris’ lives.

Source: Radio Pakistan