APHC urges India to take steps for peaceful solution of Kashmir dispute

In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, the All Parties Hurriyat Conference while stressing that Kashmir conflict is a reality has prompted India to take way to resolve the disagreement as per applicable UN judgments to give way to peace in South Asian region.

According to Kashmir Media Service, the APHC in a statement in Srinagar said India’s pertinaciousness and intransigence is behind the continued bloodshed in the home.

The statement deplored that rather of taking concrete measures to resolve the moping Kashmir disagreement in its literal perspective, New Delhi wants to keep the home under its bases through barrel of gun.

APHC leaders Zamrooda Habib, Shabbir Ahmad Dar and Dr Musaib in their statements expressed serious concern over the deteriorating health conditions of detained Hurriyat leaders and activists in jails and demanded their immediate release.

The leaders appealed to the world mortal rights associations particularly the UN Human Rights Council to take cognizance of the arbitrary and illegal acts of Indian forces in the engaged home.

Meanwhile, Indian colors arrested six youth during house raids in different areas of Kupwara and Baramulla sections.

Indian police registered cases against all individualities under black law Unlawful Conditioning Prevention Act at Kupwara police station.