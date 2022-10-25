APHC terms utter disregard of UN resolutions on Kashmir by India big question mark on UN

The All Parties Hurriyat Conference leaders have said the maximum casualness to the United Nations Security Council’s judgments on Jammu and Kashmir by India is a big question mark against the credibility of the World Body.

According to Kashmir Media Service, in connection with the United Nations Day, moment( Monday), the APHC leaders in their dispatches in Srinagar said the people of Jammu and Kashmir were pledged the right to decide their future through plebiscite by the United Nations.

Still, India’s mulishness has always been a stumbling block in exercise of the Kashmiris ’ tone- determination right.

They said that the failure is, in fact, the failure of the United Nations itself.

Elderly APHC leaders Agha Syed Hassan Al- Moosvi Al- Safvi and Moulvi Bashir Ahmad Irfani in their statements in Srinagar reiterated the APHC’s appeal to the Kashmiris to observe complete strike on October 27, the day when India landed its troops in Jammu and Kashmir and occupied it illegally and immorally. The leaders prompted all the Kashmiris living across the globe to observe 27th October as Black Day.

Meanwhile, martyred elderly Kashmiri Hurriyat leader Muhammad Ashraf Sehrai and immorally detained elderly APHC leader Shabbir Ahmad Shah were given AJK presidential awards in recognition of their services for the freedom cause, during a function held in Muzaffarabad on the 76th Foundation Day of Azad Jammu and Kashmir, moment.