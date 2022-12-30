APHC strongly condemns killing of four Kashmiri youth by Indian troops

The APHC has urged the international community to hold India accountable for its brutalities in the illegally occupied territory of Jammu and Kashmir, where four Kashmiri youth were killed by Indian troops in a fictitious encounter in the Jammu district.

Shabbir Ahmad Shah, the leader of the imprisoned APHC, said in a statement that the troops killed the youth cold-bloodedly in the Sidhra district area after dislodging them from a vehicle.

According to him, the incident is just one more in a long line of staged encounters that have become the norm in the region.

He claimed that the racist Indian regime led by Narendra Modi has increased its state terrorism in the occupied territory in order to thwart the ongoing freedom movement of Kashmiris.

In the meantime, the occupation authorities have intensified their efforts to seize Jamaat-e-Islami and other pro-freedom individuals’ properties in the territory in a major crackdown on their assets.

In contrast, Mehbooba Mufti, the head of the People’s Democratic Party, stated to journalists in Srinagar that democracy had been suspended in the occupied territory.