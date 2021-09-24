Anti terrorist exercise with Chinese troops begins

RAWALPINDI: The opening ceremony of the Joint Anti-Terrorist Exercise (JATE) 2021 was held at the National Counter Terrorism Centre in Pabbi on Thursday.

According to a handout issued by the Inter-Services PR, troops from the Peoples Liberation Army (PLA) of China and Pakistan Army are participating in the exercise, which is a component of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation’s (SCO) regional anti-terrorism structure.

Maj Gen Javed Dost Chandio was the chief guest at the opening ceremony.



The JATE is being conducted to practice and master various drills and procedures involved in counterterrorism operations, including cordon and search, compound clearance, close quarter battle, and medevac.

The exercise is aimed toward enhancing synergy and interoperability among the special services and enforcement agencies of the SCO member countries for combating terrorism, practicing mechanisms to reply to a crisis situation, and capacity building of the forces.

Stage one among the exercise was conducted in respective countries from July 26 to 31 2021, whereas the 2 weeks long stage two is being conducted in Pakistan.