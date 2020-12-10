A massive 15-year-old Indian operation targeting international institutions including the United Nations (UN) and the European Union (EU) with over 750 fake local media outlets and more than 10 dead NGOs to serve Indian interests is unveiled.

An Indian news agency based in New Delhi — under the banner of “Indian Chronicles” began in 2005 and is still underway. It’s mission is to discredit nations in conflict with India in Asia, in particular, Pakistan but also China to a lesser extent.

The report added, “Indian Chronicles’ key objective is to undermine Pakistan internationally. To do so, they resurrected dead NGOs at the UN. They impersonated the EU. They laundered content produced by fake media to real media – and reached millions in South-Asia and across the world”.

During the investigation, it was found that the former president of the European Parliament Martin Schulz — who left politics — was now heading Canners International, an NGO dedicated to the promotion of food in cans.

The report said, “We soon found the NGO he was supposedly leading officially ceased to exist in 2007 and was now regularly speaking at the UN Human Rights Council to slam Pakistan”.

A renowned international human rights lawyer Louis Sohn was also resurrected by Indian Chronicles. He was listed as a participant in a UN event in 2007 as well as an attendee during an event in Washington DC in 2011 even though he passed away in 2006.

Indian Chronicles also created and supported several NGOs and think-tanks in charge of lobbying, organising events and demonstrations, all favourable to Indian interests.

The study consistently points out that many organizations and NGOs, some UN-approved and many non-UN-approved, have nothing to do with South Asia and politics or human rights. No, but they have repeatedly spoken out against Pakistan at UN forums, and research shows that a clear majority of them belong to the Sri Vastuva group.

In March last year, a UN-recognized NGO affiliated with the Srivastava Group hired an analyst, Juana Barakova, In her speech, Juana Barakova, a fierce critic of Pakistan, was asked by the BBC, saying that she was ignorant of organizational matters and later blocked the number.

It should be noted that in 2015, on the complaint of the government of Pakistan , the United Nations had revoked the sanctioned status of two such NGOs belonging to Africa because they had made “controversial statements against Pakistan” at the UN forum.

European Organization for Pakistani Minorities (EOPM), , Baluchistan House and the South Asia Democratic Forum (SADF), WESTT – the Women Economic and Social Think-Tank, “South Asia Peace Forum”, the “Baloch Forum” and “Friends of Gilgit-Baltistan” these organisations served as a honeypot to attract a growing number of MEPs into a pro-India and anti-Pakistan discourse, often using causes such as minorities rights and women’s rights as an entry point.