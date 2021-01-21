Another successful test of Shaheen-III carried out

Pakistan on Wednesday emphasised peaceful co-existence in the region as it conducted another test of surface-to-surface ballistic missile Shaheen-III, which is also the longest-range missile to have been developed in the country.

Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee Gen Nadeem Raza, who witnessed the test, said: “Pakistan desires peaceful co-existence in the region and its strategic capability is to deter any aggression against the sovereignty of Pakistan.”

Shaheen-III is a surface-to-surface ballistic missile with a range of 2,750 kilometres, which makes it capable of reaching the farthest point in India’s northeast and Andaman and Nicobar Islands.

It is solid-fuelled and equipped with Post-Separation Altitude Correction (PSAC) system. Solid fuel is suited for rapid response capabilities, while the PSAC feature provides it the ability to adjust the warhead trajectory for greater accuracy and evading anti-ballistic missile defence systems.

The missile was first tested in March 2015 and has yet not been operationally deployed.

“The test flight was aimed at revalidating various design and technical parameters of the weapon system,” the Inter-Services Public Relations said. The successful flight test had its impact point in the Arabian Sea, it added.

An official separately said that “technical and operational parameters” were successfully validated.

India last year conducted about 17 tests, whereas Pakistan conducted only two.

“This test is part of Pakistan’s resolve to maintain credible minimum deterrence. Pakistan maintains a policy of credible minimum deterrence and its deterrence posture is India-centric,” the official said.

Director General of the Strategic Plans Di­vision Lt Gen Nadeem Zaki Manj, Com­mander of the Army Strategic Forces Com­mand Lt Gen Muhammad Ali, Chairman of the National Engineering and Scientific Com­mission Dr Raza Samar and other senior scientists and engineers also witnessed the test.

