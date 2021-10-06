Another patient dies of dengue fever in Islamabad

ISLAMABAD: An individual on Wednesday passed on of dengue hemorrhagic fever in Islamabad, ARY News revealed, citing all-around educated sources.

The most recent loss has carried the loss of life to four during the most recent three weeks in Islamabad. Among four, three perished patients have a place with the rustic spaces of Islamabad, while one is from the Urban, said sources.

The dengue hemorrhagic fever in Islamabad is on the ascent as 62 additional individuals were affirmed tainted with fever as of now. The government capital has enrolled generally 719 instances of dengue fever in the ebb and flow season.

486 cases from the country and 233 cases have been accounted for from the metropolitan spaces of Islamabad, sources said.

Dengue cases are on the ascent in KP, Punjab, and Sindh and as per sources, delay in fumigation by the organization has brought about an upsurge in dengue patients this season.

Dengue is a mosquito-borne viral sickness that has quickly spread in all locales as of late.