Another 95 people die on of COVID-19 in Pakistan

ISLAMABAD: Another 95 people have died of COVID-19 in Pakistan and 4,016 new cases are reported over the last 24 hours, official figures showed Friday morning.

According to the National Command and Operation Centre’s website, 62,496 coronavirus tests were conducted across the country within the last 24 hours, of which 4,016 returned positive.

According to the official portal, the speed of positive cases during the last 24 hours was 6.42%.

The number of deaths from COVID-19 within the country has risen to 25,415 and therefore the total number of cases has reached 1,144,341.

In addition to the present , 3,235 patients have recovered from COVID-19 within the last 24 hours across the country, bringing the entire number of recoveries to 1,026,082.

The number of active cases is at an all-time high during this year at 92,844.

Pakistan has administered a minimum of 47,802,106 doses of COVID vaccines thus far. Assuming everyone needs 2 doses, that’s enough to possess vaccinated about 11% of the country’s population.

During the last week reported, Pakistan averaged about 544,485 doses administered every day. At that rate, it’ll take an extra 80 days to administer enough doses for an additional 10% of the population.