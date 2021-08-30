Another 66 people death of COVID-19 in Pakistan

ISLAMABAD: Another 66 people have died of COVID-19 in Pakistan and three,800 new cases are reported over the last 24 hours, official figures showed Monday morning.

According to the National Command and Operation Centre’s website, 56,279 coronavirus tests were conducted across the country within the last 24 hours, of which 3,800 returned positive.

According to the official portal, the speed of positive cases during the last 24 hours was 6.75%.

The number of deaths from COVID-19 within the country has risen to 25,670 and therefore the total number of cases has reached 1,156,281.

In addition to the present, 3,548 patients have recovered from COVID-19 within the last 24 hours across the country, bringing the entire number of recoveries to 1,036,921, while the amount of active cases is 93,690.

Pakistan is reporting 4,095 new infections on the average every day , 70% of the height — the very best daily average reported on June 17.

Pakistan has administered a minimum of 50,985,184 doses of COVID vaccines thus far . Assuming every one needs 2 doses, that’s enough to possess vaccinated about 11.8% of the country’s population.

During the last week reported, Pakistan averaged about 600,802 doses administered every day . At that rate, it’ll take an extra 73 days to administer enough doses for an additional 10% of the population.