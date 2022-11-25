Amazon to shut down online learning academy in India

BENGALURU: Amazon.com said on Thursday it would shut down its online literacy platform for high-academy scholars in India less than two times after its launch, without citing a reason.

The Amazon Academy platform launched beforehand last time amid a smash in virtual literacy during the COVID-19 epidemic, offered guidance for competitive examinations including the Common Entrance Examination(JEE), which allows entry into top engineering sodalities across India.

Grounded on an assessment, thee-commerce mammoth said in a statement that it had made the decision to discontinue Amazon Academy “in a phased manner to take care of current guests”.

The winding down comes at a time when multiple edtech enterprises are reeling under the pressure of seminaries and coaching centers continuing across India after COVID-19-induced lockdowns.

Last month, assiduity leader Byju’s had said it would lay off 2,500 workers as it pushes to turn profitable.

Other players Unacademy, Toppr, WhiteHat Jr, and Vedantu had also blazoned layoffs before this time, as per original media reports.