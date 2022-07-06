AJK varsity head for preserving Kashmir region’s civilisation, culture

MUZAFFARABAD: University of Azad Jammu and Kashmir (UAJK) bad habit chancellor Prof Dr Mohammad Kaleem Abbasi has highlighted the need of saving the exceptionally old history, civilisation and culture of the area and its exchange to the following ages.

He was tending to the initial service of limit building preparing program in language documentation for staff of public area colleges of Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) and Gilgit Baltistan (GB) here on Monday.

The venture is pointed toward preparing employees of colleges for assortment, handling and chronicling information of imperiled dialects is subsidized by the US government and controlled by US Education Foundation in Pakistan (USEFP).

“The UAJK will send off certificate courses for the conservation and advancement of Kashmiri language and culture and will find all potential ways to save other provincial dialects from annihilation,” Mr Abbasi promised.

He kept up with that language was not the name of only a vernacular but rather it conveyed the entire culture, lifestyle, economy, and civilisation in its experience.

“At the point when a language perishes, it eradicates with it every one of the fortunes of culture, civilisation, and verifiable occasions related with it,” he noticed.

VC Abbasi saluted the English Department for starting this significant preparation program to improve the limit of the workforce to report the territorial dialects for the scholastics of public area colleges in AJK and Gilgit-Baltistan GB.

He especially said thanks to the administration of the US-Pakistan University Partnership Grant Program for their collaboration in understanding the possible dangers to the presence of nearby dialects being spoken in various pieces of the two domains.

In her initial location, UAJK Registrar Prof Dr Ayesha Sohail expressed gratitude toward every one of the people and establishments, particularly the USEFP, for their strong fascination and backing in archiving the jeopardized dialects of the locale.

She said since its origin in 2009 that the Institute of Languages of UAJK had been zeroing in on etymological variety and social protection separated from advancing joint endeavors among neighborhood specialists and etymologists.

Dr Sohail reviewed that the establishment had coordinated a few gatherings previously, which were taken an interest by an enormous number of etymologists from Pakistan, abroad, and the two pieces of the separated state.

Project Director Prof Dr Abdul Qadir let the members know that the elimination of local dialects was not limited to Kashmir, Pakistan, or India yet it was a worldwide issue.

The program would especially address the dangers presented to the nearby, and territorial dialects and form proposals for functional measures that would be valuable for language instructors, understudies, and scientists.

Dr Qadir offered his profound thanks to the public and worldwide representatives for their cooperation and particularly valued the help of the USEFP in such manner.

Previous VC of Central University of [India occupied] Jammu Prof Dr Ashok Aima, Representative of USEFP Shahram Niazi, Dr Chris Donlay of San Jose State University USA, Prof Dr Henrik of Stockholm University Sweden likewise tended to the initial meeting of the studio through video interface.