AJK President vows to raise Kashmir issue with full vigour at int’l level

ISLAMABAD: Azad Jammu and Kashmir President Barrister Sultan Mehmood Chaudhry has emphasized his obligation to raise the Kashmir issue with full force at global level. While conversing with senior columnists during the 6th commemoration of Burhan Wani Shaheed at Aiwan-e-Sadr, Jammu Kashmir House in the bureaucratic city on Thursday, the president said the public authority would use all suitable assets to advance Kashmir cause both broadly and universally.

Paying rich recognitions for shaheed Burhan Muzaffar Wani, the president said, “The suffering of Burhan Wani imbued another soul in the Kashmiris’ continuous opposition development.”

He said notwithstanding utilizing all method for mistreatment and concealment, India had hopelessly neglected to break Kashmiris resolve and their desire for opportunity. Alluding to the savage concealment of vote based disagree in IIOJK, he expressed that by confining driving political voices of Kashmir, India was attempting to deliver the Kashmir development in involved Kashmir leaderless.

Criticizing the Indian government for denying Syed Ali Geelani of the option to pick entombment site, he said, “Gilani was confined for quite a while and the world knows well what the Modi government did at his memorial service and internment.”

“Hurriyat pioneer Yasin Malik has as of late been condemned to life detainment by an Indian court in bogus cases,” he said, adding that such mean strategies being utilized by the Indian state will not prevent Kashmiris from seeking after their loved objective. In the mean time, PTI pioneer and In-control for Overseas Abdullah Riyar approached president Barrister Sultan Mehmood at Aiwan-e-Sadr Kashmir House, Islamabad. During the gathering the pair talked about exhaustively the issues of shared interest.