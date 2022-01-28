AJK president to convene APC on Kashmir issue on 30th

MUZAFFARABAD: AJK President Barrister Sultan Mahmood Chaudhry hosts reported to meet an All-Gatherings Conference (APC) on January 30 at the Kashmir House, Islamabad, to chalk out a future strategy on Kashmir issue.

Tending to a packed public interview here Wednesday, he said heads of other ideological groups including head of the house, head of resistance, previous presidents and previous premiers will partake in the gathering. He said the primary goal of holding the APC is to chalk out a future strategy on the Kashmir issue. He said today Kashmiris everywhere, including Azad Kashmir, are noticing India’s Republic Day as a dark day.

Read More: Resolve Kashmir dispute on urgent basis, Pakistan tells UN