AJK President Praises UK’s Kashmiri Diaspora For Highlighting Kashmir Cause

MUZAFFARABAD: Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) President Barrister Sultan Mehmood Chaudhry has said that the Kashmiri diaspora local area got comfortable with the United Kingdom (UK) played had a fundamental impact in featuring the Kashmir issue at the global level.

Tending to a capacity in Bradford, UK, the AJK president reviewed his initial recollections of Bradford. “I’m more than happy to be a piece of this august social occasion alongside British individuals from parliament and master city chairmen,” as per a public statement given here on Tuesday.

“Bradford is where countless Kashmiris reside,” he said, adding, that two Kashmiri MPs Naz Shah and Imran Hussain had been chosen from that point, and “I likewise have a degree from Bradford University”.

The AJK president said the sole motivation behind his visit was to notify the global-local area about the desperate circumstance in the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) and out of line condemning JKLF Chairman Yasin Malik. He said the Kashmir issue had now entered a basic crossroads following India’s one-sided repeal of Article 370.

Individuals of involved in Kashmir were right now going through a tough spot.

With respect to the conviction and life detainment of Yasin Malik, he said it was about time that the issue ought to be raised at each worldwide gathering to uncover how the Indian government was involving its legal executive as a device to quiet real and certified political voices an in the involved area.

Given the demolishing circumstance in the Indian involved Kashmir, he said it was “our common obligation to raise the issue at a worldwide level”. Hosts of the occasion, Councilor Kamran Hussain, previous ruler city hall leaders Ghazanfar Khaliq and Aurangzeb, Councilor Haq Nawaz, Councilor Gohar Almas, previous Advisor Chaudhry Haq Nawaz, previous Councilor Chaudhry Altaf and others likewise tended to the capacity.