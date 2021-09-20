AJK president looks for sanctions on India for barbarism

LAHORE: Azad Jammu and Kashmir President Barrister Sultan Mahmood have demanded that the international community impose sanctions on India because it is involved in committing barbarism against the people within the occupied Kashmir.

Speaking at Meet The Press programme at the Lahore Press Club on Sunday, Barrister Mahmood claimed he had sped up his efforts at international forums and planned to stage a huge Kashmiris’ protest demonstration outside the United Nations on Sept 25, when India premier Narendra Modi would arrive to deal with the overall Assembly.

“All the preparations are made and permission has been taken to stage the protest demonstration,” he said.

Barrister Mahmood said the ever-increasing pressure of the Kashmiris would make sure that India would no more be ready to suppress them.

He said he was planning a tour next month to boost the voice for the Kashmiris at the international forums and European parliaments.

The AJK president stressed that the foreign policies of Pakistan and therefore the AJK should be made more robust as problems were piling up with the US calling India its strategic partner. He said India’s democracy and secularism had been exposed as even minorities and different sections of society were standing up against the govt from within India.

Answering an issue , Barrister Mahmood said the AJK had no contacts with the Taliban because any outside interference changed a noble explanation for jehad into terrorism. “The Kashmiris do indigenous struggle and can still do so to urge the eye of the international community,” he said.

The AJK president regretted that Hurriyat Conference leader Syed Ali Geelani died while being under confinement and added that he wasn’t buried as per his wish and cases were registered against his relations . “This should function an eye-opener for the international community,” he said.

Barrister Mahmood said the AJK was doing legislation to supply the proper of vote to the Kashmiris living round the world in order that they might come and make investments within the AJK for the advantage of people. He said the AJK cabinet committee had begun performing on fine-tuning the Ehtesab Act and it might hold government election to devolve power at grassroots level.