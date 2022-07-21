AJK observes Kashmir’s accession to Pakistan day

MUZAFFARABAD: People across Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) on Tuesday noticed 75th “Accession to Pakistan Day” to recharge their resolute connection with Pakistan and promised to investigate every possibility to interpret the fantasies of Kashmiri saints to oust India’s unlawful control of their country.

Rallies and different occasions were held in various pieces of state to stamp the day which remembers the entry of a goal on July 19, 1947 by the Working Committee of All Jammu and Kashmir Muslim Conference at its gathering in Srinagar by which it had required the Muslim greater part state’s promotion to the yet-to-be-made domain of Pakistan.

In Muzaffarabad, a meeting was taken out by Pasban-I-Hurriyat Jammu and Kashmir (PHJK), an association of post-1989 travelers from the India involved domain, to show their disdain for India and love for Pakistan.

“Comparable to Islam, we are Pakistanis and Pakistan is our own,” read a statement of Syed Ali Shah Geelani on a flag members of the meeting were holding.

The convention started from Garhi Pan Chowk and finished up at Burhan Wani Chowk outside the nearby press club, in the midst of boisterous favorable to opportunity and enemies of India drones.

“At the point when the Kashmiri adolescents wave Pakistani banners before Indian shots and blades and when the caskets of saints are hung with Pakistani banners, it’s the recharging of the scholarly responsibility with Pakistan and the July 19 goal,” said PHJK boss Uzair Ahmed Ghazali in his location on the event.

Talking at a capability held inside the press club, AJK serve for nearby government and rustic improvement Khawaja Farooq Ahmed kept up with that Pakistan Accession Day was an impression of a rugged connection between the Kashmiri public and Pakistan.

“Topographically, etymologically and strictly, the territory of Jammu and Kashmir is a fundamental piece of Pakistan,” he stated.

Mr Ahmed, who additionally heads the AJK government’s advisory group for public occasions, kept up with that the opportunity development in the recent territory of Jammu and Kashmir had begun right after the promotion goal.

He asked the state-run Jammu and Kashmir Liberation Commission to distribute booklets connected with such public occasions and appropriate them to the public so the historical backdrop of these days could be edified in the genuine sense.

He expressed love for Pakistan was in the blood of Kashmiris which India had neglected to kill regardless of utilizing animal power having no lined up across the world.

He likewise paid recognitions for the detained Kashmiri pioneers and adolescents in involved Kashmir and India and called upon the global local area to involve its great workplaces for their nearby and unrestricted delivery as well as a definitive settlement of the center issue of Kashmir.

In the mean time, in a proclamation from Islamabad, AJK Prime Minister Sardar Tanveer Ilyas likewise communicated trust that individuals of India involved Kashmir would before long defeat the shackles of India’s effective occupation.