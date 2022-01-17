Airlines cancel over 2,700 flights as winter storm hits US east coast

WASHINGTON: Airlines dropped more than 2,700 US trips on Sunday as a colder time of year storm consolidating high breezes and ice was ready to hit the US East Coast over the occasion end of the week.

The flights dropped by 12:30pm ET on Sunday included more than 2,700 entering, leaving from or inside the United States, as per flight following site FlightAware.com. More than 1,500 flights were postponed, the information showed.

American Airlines Group Inc had more than 600 flight abrogations. Practically 95pc of the trips out of Charlotte Douglas International Airport in North Carolina, an American Airlines center point, were dropped, the FlightAware site showed.

American Airlines is permitting clients impacted by the climate to rebook trips without a charge.