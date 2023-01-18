After the Dnipro strike, Ukraine reports 22 missing and 44 dead

A Russian missile struck an apartment block in the city of Dnipro on Tuesday, killing at least 44 people, according to Ukraine.

One of the deadliest attacks since Russia invaded Ukraine nearly 11 months ago was Saturday’s strike.

The Kremlin denies responsibility for the attack.

According to the state emergency services, “Twenty-two people are currently being sought.”

Borys Filatov, mayor of Dnipro, reported the latest death toll from the attack that tore open the side of the housing block designed by the Soviet Union in the center of the city.

The presidency had previously stated that a child’s body was one of the bodies recovered from the rubble on Tuesday. Five children, according to officials, were among the dead.

According to the Ukrainian military, a Russian X-22 missile struck the block.

Since the rescue work began on Saturday, emergency services reported that municipal workers had removed 41 damaged cars and more than 9,000 tons of construction debris.

In addition, the attack led to the resignation of a Ukrainian official who had caused controversy by suggesting that air defense might have been to blame for intercepting a Russian missile before it hit the building.

“I want to set a good example of civility: a fundamental error, then resign,” presidential advisor Oleksiy Arestovych wrote in a handwritten letter that he shared on social media.

Ukraine stated on Tuesday that fighting was continuing across the frontline, despite the fact that the death toll from the Dnipro attack is the highest of any recent single shelling.

Kyrylo Tymoshenko, the deputy head of the presidential office in Ukraine, stated that Russian shelling had resulted in the deaths of two individuals in the southern cities of Mykolaiv and Kherson.

He stated that the Donetsk region, which has been the epicenter of fighting in recent months, had two civilian deaths.

The small salt mining town of Soledar in Donetsk, which Russia claims to have completely captured, is the subject of ongoing fighting, according to a military spokesman for Ukraine on Tuesday.

Sergiy Cherevaty, the spokesman for the forces in east Ukraine, stated, “The Ukrainian military is in Soledar and is repelling the Russian army.”