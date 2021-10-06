KABUL Afghanistan will start issuing passports to its citizens again, a senescent officer said on Tuesday, following months of waits that hampered attempts by those trying to flee the country after the Taliban seized control in August.

The process, which had slackened yea before the Taliban’s return to power following the retreat of US forces, will hand prospects with documents physically identical to those issued by the preceding government, the officer said.Alam Gul Haqqani, the acting head of the passport office, said between and passports would be issued each day, with women being employed to reuse those meant for womanish citizens.

“ No manlike hireling has the right to perform a biometric ( check) or other passport work on a woman,” he told intelligencers in Kabul, the capital.

Interior ministry point man Qari Sayeed Khosti told the briefing that candidates had reached the final stage of paying for passports, with rough operations in the earlier stages of the process pending.

Outside the passport office in Kabul, an inhabitant, Najia Aman, said she was relieved it was open again so that a member of her family could get a document to travel abroad for medical treatment.

“ I’m really happy the passport office has beenre-opened,” she said. “ We faced a lot of problems and we couldn’t get a passport to go to Pakistan for his treatment.”

Women’s soccer army

Members of the Afghan women’s soccer army are uncertain about their future after evacuation to Australia following the Taliban appropriation, captain Shabnam Mobarez said on Tuesday.

Australia cleared additional than 50 Afghan women soccer players, athletes, and their dependents after the Taliban seized control of the capital, Kabul, on Aug 15.

Mobarez, who lives in the United States, said the cleared Afghan players were admitting good care in Australia but were still confused about their future.

“ It’s really mistrustful, the situation they’re in right now,” Mobarez told Sky Sports.

“ It was a traumatising experience getting out. Now they’re trying to get used to this whole normal new life.

“ I’m sure they’re really confused and in shock because they left family and buddies behind.”

During their anterior period of rule from 1996 to 2001, the Taliban ill abridged women’s rights, including banning them from education and work.

Last month, a older Taliban officer told Australia’s SBS News women would not be allowed to play fairness, a popular sport in Afghanistan — or perhaps any other — as it was “ not necessary” and their bodies might be exposed.

Mobarez said the Taliban preemption had put the future of women’s soccer at pitfall.