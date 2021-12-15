Afghanistan to host Pakistan for three ODIs

KABUL: Afghanistan will have Pakistan for a three-match One-day International series in 2023, as per the Future Tours Program (FTP) declared by the Afghanistan Cricket Board (ACB) on Tuesday.

The series will happen in February-March, but the specific timetable will be delivered later.

“A complete number of 11 ODIs, four T20Is and two Test series have been remembered for Afghanistan plan for the forthcoming two years. These series are planned on home and away premise, among which Afghanistan will play 18 home and 34 away matches, aside from taking part in the Asia Cup 2022, ICC T20 World Cup 2022, Asia Cup 2023 and the ICC World Cup 2023,” an official statement gave by the ACB said.

The ACB additionally expressed that the group’s emphasis will be on playing restricted overs match because of the way that significant ICC occasions are booked for the following two years.

“Assuming we bifurcate the count into restricted overs cricket and the Test design, it plainly shows that Afghanistan’s attention will be on the more limited arrangements of the game. Consi­dering the way that Afghan­istan will play seven ODI series in the ICC World Cup Super League, just as take an interest in four significant restricted overs occasions, for example, the 2022 T20 Asia Cup (T20), 2022 T20 World Cup, 2023 ODI Asia Cup, and the 2023 World Cup,” the public statement added.