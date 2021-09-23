Afghanistan says needs to have Pakistan for ODI series

Newly appointed Afghanistan cricket chairman Azizullah Fazli said on Wednesday he would visit Pakistan later in the week to ask the side for a one-day series.

The war-torn nation has steadily risen in international cricket over the past few years, with stars like the world’s top spinner Rashid Khan, but there involves a boycott of the men’s team after the Taliban’s takeover last month.

The change of state has called into question the longer-term of Afghanistan’s participation in Test matches, as, under International Cricket Council regulations, nations must even have a lively women’s team.

The Taliban are yet to announce a policy on women playing a sport, but a senior official has said it might be “not necessary”.

Avoiding commenting on the newest developments, Fazli said he planned to go to other regional cricketing powers.

“I am taking a tour of Pakistan from September 25 then will attend India, Bangladesh, and therefore the United Arab Emirates to satisfy officials of cricket boards,” he told AFP over the phone from Kabul.

Fazli said he would meet new Pakistan Cricket Board chairman Ramiz Raja, “and offer to host Pakistan for the series which we were thanks to playing in Sri Lanka in September”.

The three-match one-day series between Pakistan and Afghanistan was canceled over logistical problems and a Covid-19 outbreak in Sri Lanka. it had been a part of a one-day league which may be a qualification process for the 2023 World Cup.

“We are seeking to enhance Afghanistan cricket in order that will accompany cooperation from other countries,” Fazli added.

Raja confirmed Fazli would visit Pakistan.

Fazli, in his second term as chairman after serving the board from September 2018 to July 2019, said he was committed to improving facilities in Afghanistan.

Afghanistan is in Group 2 of the Super 12 stages of the Twenty20 World Cup thanks to starting from October 17 within the UAE.

Australia has threatened to cancel a match game with Afghanistan in Brisbane in November unless the Taliban allow women to play cricket.

The new rulers on Tuesday sacked Hamid Shinwari as Afghanistan Cricket Board chief executive, replacing him with Naseeb Zadran Khan, linked to the Haqqani network, which is liable for a number of the worst attacks within the country’s history.