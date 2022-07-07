Afghan Taliban chief seeks ‘good relations’ with US

The incomparable head of the Afghan Taliban, Sheik Hibatullah Akhundzada, on Wednesday said that his administration wants to have “great relations” with the United States, and repeated that Afghanistan won’t permit anybody to “utilize its region against its neighbors”.

The Taliban boss’ most recent assertion is believed to be milder than his comments finally week’s location to a researchers’ meeting wherein he expressed that the world shouldn’t meddle in that frame of mind as the country under the Taliban doesn’t acknowledge anybody’s requests.

“You (the Americans) have dropped the mother of all bombs (in Afghanistan) and [even]assuming that you utilize the nuclear bomb against us we won’t stray from Islam or Sharia,” Akhundzada had said at the ulema unsettled.

Today, the Taliban preeminent authority freely referenced the United States interestingly, communicating the expectation of the Islamic emirate to have great relations with Washington.

“Inside the system of common association and responsibility, we need great strategic, monetary and political relations with the world, including the United States, and we think about this in light of a legitimate concern for all sides,” Akhundzada said in his Eidul Azha message.

Afghan Taliban representative Zabihullah Mujahid gave the message in a few dialects, including Urdu.

The Taliban chief eased worries of neighbors about the utilization of Afghan soil against them.

“We guarantee our neighbors, the locale and the world that we won’t permit anybody to utilize our domain to compromise the security of different nations. We likewise need different nations not to meddle in our inside undertakings,” Akhundzada said.

Pakistan has for some time been saying that its outfitted rivals are utilizing Afghan soil to send off assaults on line posts.

The Taliban government has been assuming the part of a middle person in harmony talks between Pakistani security authorities and the prohibited Tehreek-I-Taliban Pakistan (TTP).

A few rounds of talks have been held with little advancement. Nonetheless, the two sides are holding an endless truce.

In his message, the Taliban boss basically centered around Afghanistan’s interior undertakings yet didn’t specify the launch of young ladies’ instructive organizations above 6th grade. The worldwide local area has been encouraging the Taliban to return the schools as they had at first vowed to permit young ladies to go to secondary schools prior to pulling out the choice in March this year.

Akhundzada said the Taliban government “focuses on training, with unique accentuation on strict as well as current investigations for kids”, adding that “the Islamic emirate comprehends its significance and will really buckle down for its further improvement.”

The Taliban chief additionally tended to the developing worries in and beyond Afghanistan about checks on opportunity of articulation in the country.

“The Islamic emirate is focused on opportunity of articulation in the illumination of Islamic standards and Sharia as well as the country’s public advantages. Writers [mindful of]the abovementioned and the standards of reporting can proceed with their work,” he said.

He asked Taliban authorities to respect responsibilities with Afghan pioneers and the people who worked with the past government.

“As Afghans get back from abroad to their country, I educate the contact commission to satisfy every one of the commitments made to them and guarantee their wellbeing and security,” Akhundzada said.

He demanded that Afghanistan “is the normal home of all Afghans, [and]we should all participate in the remaking of the country. We should think about this as our public obligation.”

He underlined that Afghanistan didn’t need hatred with anybody, saying “our arms are available to our comrades and our kinship and ill will depend on the standards of Islam,” the Taliban chief added.