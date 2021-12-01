Afghan refugee sets himself on fire in Indonesia

MEDAN: An Afghan shelter searcher set himself ablaze in Indonesia on Tuesday in fight at his seven-year sit tight for resettlement in a third country, a neighborhood outcast organizer said.

The man experienced extreme consumes and was shipped off medical clinic.

He was participating in an assembly with other dislodged Afghans outside the workplace of the United Nations outcast office in Medan on Sumatra island, organizer Muhammad Juma said. Large number of outcasts, the greater part from Afghanistan, are trapped in an in-between state in Indonesia while they sit tight for resettlement somewhere else, as Jakarta precludes them from working lawfully.

The man has been in the Southeast Asian country since the start of 2016, Juma told columnists.

The facilitator said somewhere around 14 Afghan exiles had taken their own lives in Indonesia as of late and six others had endeavored self destruction. He approached the Indonesian government and the UN to do more to address their predicament.

Mitra Salima Suryono, a representative for the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees, said the organization was intently following the episode.