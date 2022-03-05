DOHA: Probing on Wi-Fi and enjoying free refections in comfortable city houses in Qatar, Afghans who fled their country have signed off the Taliban’s claims they’re living in miserable conditions.

Despite an uncertain future, the Afghans of Doha’s Park View Estates contend there’s no way they will go back to their motherland under the Islamists, no matter what the new autocrats say.

Since August, further than Afghans have passed through the Gulf emirate that brokered a peace deal between the Taliban and the United States and remains a crucial conciliator in the Taliban’s delicate links to the outside world.

One hundred Afghans are now at Park View, a emulsion erected to house officers for this time’s football World Cup. Two hundred others were moved this week to a near US camp for processing to be dislocated to the United States.

The estates opened following review of installations at an exigency camp on a US military base after the tidal surge of evacuations started. The emulsion’s thoroughfares act a quiet US neighbourhood.

Its daily party was buzzing after Taliban spokesperson Zabihullah Mujahid declared on Sunday that the Taliban believed thousands of Afghans were “ living in veritably bad conditions” in Qatar and Turkey.

The residers supplicate to differ.

“ I can walk then. I feel safe,” Thamina Heerawie, 22, said during a break from levy work at the Park View nursery academy, a rumbustious focal point of emulsion life.

“ The situation then’s much better than being at home and suffering over your dark future in Afghanistan.” She said she’d “ surely” go back to Afghanistan — if the Taliban weren’t ruling.