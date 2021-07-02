In a move to encourage local mobile manufacturing, the govt on Thursday revised the upward regulatory duty in flat rates for 6 different slabs consistent with import value of the cellphones.

The regulatory duty on import of mobile phones valuing up to $30 will remain at a flat rate of Rs300 per set, while it’ll be charged at the speed of Rs3,000 per assail mobile value above $30 per set but not exceeding $100 including smartphones having value up to $ 30 per set. the sooner regulatory rate was Rs2,940.

The regulatory duty was revised to Rs7,500 per set from Rs4,510 on mobile phones valuing above $100 per set but not exceeding $200 per set.

The rate was edged up to Rs11,000 per set from Rs6,180 per assail mobile phones valuing above $200 per set but not exceeding $350 per set.

The rate of duty was revised downward to Rs15,000 from Rs17,650 on mobile phones valuing above $350 per set but not exceeding $500 per set. the speed was revised on mobile value above $500 per set to Rs22,000 per set from Rs31,520.

The FBR estimated to boost a further Rs16bn from revision in three slabs.