ADB provides $100m to strengthen KP’s health system

Pakistan and Asian Development Bank(ADB) then on Friday signed a backing agreement worth US $100 million for Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Health Systems Strengthening Program.

The backing agreement was inked by Secretary, Ministry of Economic Affairs,Dr. Kazim Niaz and Country Director, Pakistan Resident Mission, Yong Ye A while the program agreement was also inked between the Government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and ADB for the perpetration of the Program in the fiefdom.

The signing form was also witnessed by Sardar Ayaz Sadiq, Minister for Economic, Political Affairs and Law and Justice, according to press statement issued by the ministry.

According to the details, the results- grounded loan program would help ameliorate the delivery of health services at secondary hospitals by contemporizing structure and outfit; icing clinical protocols, norms, and guidelines are enforced; and perfecting mortal coffers planning and drug force chain operation.

The program aims to transfigure Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s Secondary Healthcare(SHC) System by upgrading structure of 33 living SHC installations; furnishing quality outfit and icing advertisement and vacuity of medical, specialized, and executive staff.

It would also insure effective outsourcing of certain services to the private sector; introducing and enhancing health operation information systems including electronic medical records; and introducing quality assurance administrations.