According to Putin, Russia wants the Ukraine war to end

Russia wants the war in Ukraine to end, President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday, and this would inevitably require a diplomatic solution.

A day after US President Joe Biden promised Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy that the United States would always support him, Putin made the remarks.

Putin stated, “Our objective is not to spin the flywheel of military conflict; rather, on the contrary, to end this war.” Naturally, the sooner we can put an end to this, the better.”

John Kirby, a spokesperson for the White House, stated that Putin has “shown absolutely zero indication that he’s willing to negotiate” an end to the war, which began on February 24 when Moscow sent troops into Ukraine.

During an online briefing, Kirby stated to reporters, “Quite the contrary.” “The man who wants to continue inflicting violence upon the Ukrainian people” and “escalate the war” is evident in everything he (Putin) is doing on the ground and in the air.

Kirby stated once more that Biden was willing to talk to Putin, but only if the Russian president “showed a seriousness about negotiations” and after consulting with Ukraine and allies in the United States.

After a series of Russian defeats and retreats that have swung the 10-month war’s momentum in Kyiv’s favor, Ukraine and its allies suspect a ploy to buy time. Russia has repeatedly stated that it is open to negotiations.

“I’ve stated numerous times: “Unjustified losses result from the intensification of hostilities,” Putin told reporters.

He added, “All armed conflicts come to an end in some way or another through diplomatic negotiations.” Every conflicting party eventually comes to a mutual understanding. The sooner those who oppose us come to this realization, the better. This has never been abandoned by us.”

Ukraine, according to Russia, is refusing to talk. Kyiv says Russia should end its assaults and surrender all region it has seized.

Putin also said that Russia would find a way to counter the Patriot air defense system that Biden agreed to provide to Zelenskiy, downplaying its significance.

He stated that it did not function like Russia’s S-300 system and was “quite old.” He boasted that Russia would “crack” the Patriots and that an antidote would always be found.

“So the people who do it are doing it to no end. That is all it does is prolong the conflict.

Additionally, Putin asserted that the Russian economy would not suffer from a price cap on Russian oil imposed by Western nations to restrict the country’s ability to finance the war. He said he would sign a declaration right on time one week from now to set out Russia’s reaction.