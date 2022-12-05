According to Bilawal in an interview with Al Jazeera, no snap elections are necessary for assemblies to complete the term

Monday, Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari said that early elections were not an option because democracy depends on the assemblies finishing their terms.

Bilawal stated that PTI Chairman Imran Khan’s demand for early elections is a political agenda during an interview with Al-Jazeera in Doha. He said that the alliance parties are cooperating to settle the issues, adding that a disintegrated economy was given by the past government to the officeholder one.

The foreign minister stated, “The failed foreign policy of the previous government has isolated us from the entire world.”He went on to say that the current government was looking for internal solutions and international consensus.

He stated that because no single political party or individual could address the situation alone, it was essential for the entire nation to unite in order to address the issues left behind by the previous administration.

Bilawal slammed the claims that the US was involved in the overthrow of Khan’s government and said that political leaders were supposed to tell the truth to their constituents rather than invent such conspiracy theories.

He stated that “Imran Khan’s accusations against the US were for political purposes.”

He stated to the interviewer that this was the first time a prime minister had been removed from office in accordance with the constitution through a vote of confidence rather than a coup or court order.

When asked about the early elections, Bilawal stated that they would advance Khan’s agenda rather than democracy. He said that the assemblies needed to finish their terms unless there was an urgent need, which there isn’t right now.

The foreign minister responded to a question by stating that the Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIJOK) agenda had not been completed.” The space for Muslims in India and Kashmir was shrinking since the election of Prime Minister Narendra Modi,” he added.

He stated that peace is desired by Indian and Pakistani citizens. That’s what to accomplish, it was fundamental to regard worldwide regulations and shows to resolve the issue of psychological oppression and fanaticism.

When asked about Afghanistan, the foreign minister stated that Pakistan was collaborating with the war-torn nation for its own and the region’s benefit.

On the other hand, he stated that the Tehreek-e Taliban Pakistan (TTP) had previously been involved in terror attacks that were still ongoing.

He stated that Pakistan would collaborate with the Afghan government to deal with the threat posed by terrorist organizations.