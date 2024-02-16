A Rawalpindi police officer was suspended for allegedly torturing journalists.

RAWALPINDI: Following his conviction for torturing journalists during the PTI’s demonstration in front of the Divisional Election Commission Rawalpindi on Sunday, a police officer was suspended and charged.

Following the event, SP Rawalpindi Faisal Saleem was assigned as the inquiry officer and an inquiry was ordered by Regional Police Officer Syed Khurram Ali and City Police Officer (CPO) Syed Khalid Hamdani.

Yasir Khan, a constable assigned to Police Station Pirwadhai, was found to have engaged in egregious misconduct and inefficiency when he disregarded his superiors’ orders to disperse the demonstrators, according to an investigation carried out by SP Saleem.

According to the SP’s assessment, “This indicates that you are a very reckless, thoughtless, and negligent police officer; as a result, you seem to be guilty of misconduct and inefficiency.

Three Station House Officers (SHOs) in the Rawalpindi area were posted on Thursday by City Police Officer Syed Khalid Hamdani.

According to a police spokeswoman, Subtain ul Hasnain, a sub-inspector, has been placed as SHO Pirwadhai, while Sajjad Ul Hassan, an inspector, has been assigned as SHO Kallar Syedan.

Sub-inspector Tayyab Zaheer Baig is now the SHO of the Waris Khan police station.

