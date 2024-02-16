A Korean FA advisory group suggests Klinsmann be fired.

SEOUL: Following their Asian Cup semifinal loss and in the wake of criticism of head coach Juergen Klinsmann’s leadership, an advisory committee of the Korea Football Association (KFA) recommended on Thursday that Klinsmann be fired, according to KFA Technical Director Hwangbo Kwan.

The KFA Executive Board will decide whether to follow the National Team Committee’s proposal to remove Klinsmann, whose contract is set to expire after the 2026 World Cup. The National Team Committee is not empowered to make administrative decisions.

Following South Korea’s 2-0 loss to Jordan, ranked 87th in the FIFA rankings, in the Asian Cup semi-finals earlier this month, supporters and some lawmakers demanded that the 59-year-old be fired.

Throughout the competition, the German’s popularity in Korea fell precipitously, as many criticized his cheerful attitude despite his team’s lack of success on the field.

In addition, Klinsmann has come under fire off the field for frequently working in Los Angeles, where he currently resides, even though he had stated he would spend the majority of his time in South Korea.

As per the KFA, he participated in the meeting on Thursday through video call.

Following the meeting, Hwangbo informed media that coach Klinsmann needed to be removed since it was determined that he could no longer manage the national team as their coach for a variety of reasons.

According to Hwangbo, some viewed Klinsmann’s approach to his work, which included spending little time in South Korea, as “disrespectful” of the general people.

If Klinsmann is fired, Yonhap News TV reports that former South Korean international Hong Myung-bo is one of the candidates being considered to take charge of the squad for the forthcoming 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers against Thailand.

Former player and 1990 World Cup winner Klinsmann has managed Germany’s and the United States’ national sides in addition to Bundesliga powerhouse Bayern Munich.

Following their loss to Brazil in the 2022 World Cup quarterfinals, Paulo Bento resigned as South Korea’s coach, and he assumed leadership of the team last year.

The German’s tenure began acrimoniously as South Korea lost all five of his first games in command, drawing with El Salvador, Colombia, and Wales, and losing to Uruguay and Peru.

With a run of six straight victories leading up to the Asian Cup, South Korea’s performance picked up steam. Although they didn’t perform at their peak in Qatar, the Asian heavyweights advanced past the quarterfinals of the 2019 competition and made it to the final four.

