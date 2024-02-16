A candidate supported by the PTI wins Kohat’s PK-90 seat.

KOHAT: On Thursday, re-elections were conducted in 25 voting places inside the PK-90 constituency in this city amid tight security measures.

Aftab Alam, an independent candidate supported by the PTI who was earlier declared the winner on February 8th, kept his seat after the votes were counted.

When supporters of the oppositional candidates vandalized the polling booths, the voting process was interrupted at 25 polling places.

Following a re-election on Thursday, Aftab Alam handed the PPP’s Amjid Afridi, the runner-up and three-time winner of the same seat, an astonishing defeat.

PTI's PK-90 candidate Aftab Alam Win in Re-polling on 25 polling stations of Dara Adam Khel, Kohat. ◾️PTI : 4,595

◾️PPPP : 584 https://t.co/9coxHHXJFm — PTI Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (@PTIKPOfficial) February 15, 2024

Prior to this, Amjid had gathered 33,785 votes, while Aftab Alam got 41,043 votes. Aftab Alam received 45,506 votes and Amjid Afridi 34,315 votes, according to the most recent tallying.

SOURCE: DAWN NEWS