7 soldiers martyred in two separate terror attacks in Balochistan: ISPR

Seven soldiers have been martyred in two separate terror attacks in Balochistan, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said on Tuesday.

According to the ISPR statement, terrorists targeted a vehicle of the Frontier Corps (FC) in Mach using improvised explosive devices (IEDs), claiming the lives of six Pakistan Army soldiers.

The martyred soldiers were identified as Naib Subedar Ihsan Ullah Khan, Naik Zubair Khan, Naik Ijaz Ahmed, Naik Maula Bux, Naik Noor Muhammad and Abdul Jabbar.

In a separate incident at Kech, another soldier, Sipahi Imdad Ali was martyred in an exchange of fire with militants.

PML-N party chief and Leader of the Opposition in the National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif “strongly condemned” the terror attack and expressed sadness over the martyrdom of the soldiers.

Minister for Human Rights Shireen Mazari also took to Twitter to condemn the incident. She said that terrorist outfits were coming under “increased pressure” as they were increasingly isolated internationally.

She added that “Pakistan continues to make gains in its fight against terrorism”.

Earlier this month, five FC soldiers and one officer were martyred after their vehicle was targeted with an IED near the Pakistan-Iran border.

In a tweet, the military’s media wing said the security personnel were returning from patrolling in Buleda — 14 kilometres from the Pakistan-Iran border — to “check possible routes used by terrorists in the mountainous terrain of Makran”.

