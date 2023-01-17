60,000 Covid-related deaths in just over a month in China

In just over a month, China has reported 60,000 deaths caused by Covid. This is the first significant death toll since the country ended its zero-Covid policy.

Despite evidence of overcrowding at hospitals and crematoriums, China has been widely accused of underreporting coronavirus deaths. Between December 8 and January 12, officials in China reported 59,938 Covid-related deaths.

The majority of those who passed away were over the age of 80 and had underlying conditions.

The figures include 5,503 deaths brought on by the virus directly causing respiratory failure and 54,435 deaths brought on by the virus and underlying conditions.

Because the figures only include deaths that were recorded at medical facilities, it is likely that the actual total is higher.

Beijing changed the way it counts Covid deaths last month, only including those who died from respiratory failure caused by the virus.

The definition was criticized as being “too narrow” by the World Health Organization. The WHO has been urged to “uphold a scientific, objective, and just position” by Beijing, which has always maintained that its figures are accurate.

According to officials, the most severe cases of Covid hospitalized patients occurred at the beginning of January.