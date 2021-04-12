Indian government forces killed five suspected fighters, including a teenager, in gunfights in Indian-occupied Kashmir (IoK), police said on Sunday.

The back-to-back clashes began late on Saturday after troops cordoned off two villages in southern IoK’s Shopian and Bijbehara areas on intelligence that pro-independence Kashmiri fighters were hiding there, police said.

Three fighters were killed and two soldiers wounded in Shopian, Inspector General Vijay Kumar told reporters, and said troops had recovered a rifle and a pistol from the site.

One of the slain fighters was a teenage boy who, according to officials, had joined the ranks of pro-independence fighters a few days earlier. Kumar said several attempts were made to seek the trapped fighters’ surrender but they had refused.

Source: https://www.dawn.com/news/1617675/5-kashmiri-fighters-killed-2-indian-soldiers-injured-in-iok