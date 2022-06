Srinagar: A quake of greatness 5.1 on the Richter scale happened in Afghanistan on Tuesday evening with quakes felt in Jammu and Kashmir, authorities said.

According to a National Center for Seismology, the focal point of the quake which happened at 13:05 has been followed at Lat: 36.42 and Long: 71.23 at a profundity of 180 km.

The area is 96km south east of Fayzabad, Afghanistan, the authority said.

There were no prompt reports of any setbacks.