49 Omicron cases reported in Punjab

LAHORE: Punjab has detailed first time 49 affirmed instances of Omicron variation of the Covid, with greater part of them from Lahore.

An authority said 48 affirmed instances of the new variation were accounted for from Lahore while just one from Bahawalpur.

He said the primary patient of the new variation was tried positive from rich space of Gulberg. The 23-year-old patient of Omicron had a movement history from Sindh and it was thought that he may have conveyed the infection from Karachi during his new visit.

He said the wellbeing office dispatched groups to the place of the youngster, acquired examples of his direct relations and other prompt contacts. The test reports later affirmed 12 individuals of his contacts, including his relatives, patients of the Omicron.

In the mean time, he said, the wellbeing division groups got a few reports from research centers which affirmed all the more such patients of the infection thus far 49 of them were tried positive for the new variation in Punjab.

The vast majority of the cases were accounted for from Gulberg and Cantontment regions, the authority said adding a full alert had been given to the divisions worried to confront the new plague of the strain.