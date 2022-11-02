46% girls out of 2 million schoolchildren affected by floods: Sindh minister

KARACHI: Sindh Minister for Education and knowledge Syed Sardar Ali Shah Tuesday revealed that the education of over two million children, 46 of which are girls, has been affected in the wake of disastrous flooding in the fiefdom.

The minister participated the information during an exigency meeting of the UNICEF Education Partner Group on climate- convinced extremities in Pakistan and the Horn of Africa via videotape link.

The meeting was held to bandy the reanimation of education in the fiefdom, which remains monstrously impacted following ruinous cataracts across Pakistan due to climate change.

The minister, during the meeting, participated details of educational losses that the fiefdom has endured in the once many months.

Informing the global patron community, Shah said” Around,602 seminaries have been damaged in the fiefdom and schoolchildren can not be forced to sit in dilapidated structures during the restoration phase.”

He added that the structure of numerous seminaries has weakened as a result of the damage and isn’t fit for use.

He claimed the Education Partner Group concentrate on planning to make climate change flexible structures for seminaries in future.

Shah added that the biggest challenge is to renew the literacy process for schoolchildren at this time for which the government needs to give 20,000 canopies.

Members of the transnational community praised the parochial government for its flood tide response and assured help in rebuilding the educational structure in Sindh.