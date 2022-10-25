40 more fall prey to dengue virus in Rawalpindi

RAWALPINDI: As numerous as 40 further persons reportedly suffering from the dengue contagion landed in the three tutoring hospitals, informed sources on Monday.

The condition of all the 40 cases is said to be out of peril, they said.

So far, a aggregate of 4059 persons have fallen prey to the murderous dengue contagion in the quarter, according to Health Department officers.

Three failed of dengue fever in the quarter, they said.

The croakers are furnishing medical treatment to 165 dengue positive cases in Holy Family Hospital, Benazir Bhutto Hospital and District Headquarters Hospital(DHQ), the health department officers informed the media. They said that the cases admitted in confederated hospitals belong to Abbottabad, Attock, Jhelum, Chakwal, Rawalpindi and Gilgit- Baltistan.

Also, dozens of dengue positive cases including children are being taken to private hospitals including Cantonment General Hospital Saddar, Combined Military Hospital(CMH) and Military Hospital(MH).