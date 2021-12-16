37-40 civilians killed in J&K every year on an average

Srinagar: The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) Wednesday said that 37-40 regular people were killed in J&K consistently on a normal during the most recent five years.

As indicated by news office KNO, Union Minister of State for Home (MHA) Nityanand Rai while answering a question whether regular citizen killings in J&K have expanded as of late, said that the quantity of nonmilitary personnel killings has stayed within the scope of 37 to 40 consistently during most recent five years—2017 to 2021 till November 30.

The Minister likewise expressed that “regardless the endeavors by the assailants to focus on certain regular citizens, an enormous number of traveler laborers kept on remaining in Kashmir and left as normal considering the beginning of brutal winter”.

“Additionally an enormous number of travelers have visited J&K during the most recent couple of months,” he said.