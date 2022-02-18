Search
3.5 Magnitude Earthquake Hits Jammu Kashmir’s Katra

By on Kashmir News

Jammu and Kashmir: A tremor estimating 3.5 on the Richter scale hit the Katra region in Reasi locale in the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday morning.

Public Center for Seismology (NCS), a nodal office of the Government for observing tremors, informed that the shake occurred at a profundity of five kilometers and around 84 kilometers East of Katra.



“Tremor of Magnitude: 3.5, Occurred on 17-02-2022, 03:02:45 IST, Lat: 33.08 and Long: 75.83, Depth: 5 Km, Location:84 km East of Katra, Jammu and Kashmir, India,” tweeted NCS.

 

