Some transnational levies have traveled to Ukraine to join in the fight against overrunning Russian forces, a top Ukrainian functionary said Sunday.

“This number is around now. They come from numerous European countries substantially,”Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba told US broadcaster CNN.

” Numerous people in the world abominated Russia and what it was doing in recent times, but no bone dared to openly oppose and fight them,”he said.

” So when people saw that Ukrainians are fighting, that Ukrainians aren’t giving up, numerous felt motivated to join the fight”and bring Russia to regard for its irruption.

But while Ukraine’s top diplomat said he understood the desire of nonnatives to contribute on the ground, it was most important to admit” sustainable, political, profitable and military support”from around the world.

“And we need US leadership in this exercise, with special focus on air defence,”Kuleba said.

Also Read: Cease and desist, International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) tells Russia

Late last month, at the launch of the irruption, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky openly invited nonnatives to his country to form part of an”International Legion”that would fight side by side with Ukrainians against the Russians.

Levies were invited to apply at Ukrainian delegacies in their separate countries.

Denmark has given the green light for its citizens to take up arms in Ukraine.

British Foreign Secretary Liz Truss gave analogous authorization to UK citizens, but she was contradicted Sunday by the country’s head of the fortified forces Admiral Tony Radakin, who said it was” unlawful and harmful”for Britons to fight against Russia in Ukraine.