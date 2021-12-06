13 teachers terminated in 2 weeks for unauthorised absence from duties

Srinagar: The School Education Department has ended 13 instructors from their administrations over the most recent fourteen days for delayed unapproved nonappearance from their obligations in schools.

Following the end of six educators last week for their unapproved nonappearance, the J&K School Education Department has sacked seven additional instructors from their administrations.

The end orders have been given by the Director of School Education Kashmir (DSEK) in accordance with the choice of the board as far as Article 113 of J&K Civil Services Rules (Volume I) of 1956 and Rule 30 (V11) of J&KCCA rules 1956.

An educator in particular Shayista Akbar who was posted at secondary school Tarzova, Baramulla has been ended from administrations for not continuing obligations for a drawn out timeframe in the wake of profiting her leave without pay from her obligations.

The DSEK request said the instructor applied for leave without pay for a considerable length of time from June 13 of 2018 and didn’t continue her obligations after expiry of the leave and stayed un-authorizedly missing from her obligations from September 13 of 2018.

“The instructor was given an adequate number of freedoms to continue her obligations which she neglected to benefit notwithstanding serving her one more show cause notice by directorate on May 18 this year,” the request peruses.

The request said the educator reacted to the notification on June 7 this year which anyway was seen as unsuitable and unconfirmed.

“Staying un-authorisedly missing from obligations draws in activity as justified as far as Article 128 of J&K Civil Services Rules (Volume I) of 1956,” the request peruses.

Alluding to the J&K common help Act, the request said nonappearance without leave or after the finish of leave includes loss of arrangement.

“The issue was put before the assigned council to analyze the case which suggested that activity might be started as far as Article 128 of J&KCSR Vol-I of 1956 for staying un-authorizedly missing from her real obligations,” the request peruses.

Compliant with the choice of the board of trustees, the instructor has been taken out from the help of the State as far as Article 128 of J&K Civil Services Rules (Volume I) of 1956 and rule 30(vii) of J&KCCA rules 1956, the request peruses.

One more educator Avinash Pandita who was posted in region Kupwara has been ended from administrations for remaining unauthorisedly missing from obligations for 10 years.

“The educator detailed before the CEO Kupwara alongside unique tributes on June 6 of 2011 and from that point didn’t turn-up. Without profiting any advantage of said arrangement the educator stayed un-authorizedly missing from obligations from June 2011,” the request said.

It further expresses that the Pandita applied for resumption of obligations on February 4 this year after a hole of over 10 years yet was not permitted to do as such.

“As per the choice of the council the educator has been eliminated from the assistance of the state as far as Article 113 of J&K Civil Services Rules (Volume I) of 1956 read with rule 30(vii) of J&KCCA Rules 1956,” the request said.

Another instructor, Shahida Zargar posted in Quilmuqam zone of Bandipora area has been ended from her administrations for being unauthorisedly missing from her obligations from October 2016 to December 2017 and from April 2021 onwards.

One more instructor Arif Akbar Bhat posted in Hariganiwan zone of Ganderbal area has been taken out from his administrations for his un-approved nonappearance from obligations from February 2015.

“The educator was given freedoms to be heard by the directorate. He reacted to the notification yet on its assessment it was viewed as unsuitable and unconfirmed,” the DSEK request said.

Different educators who have been ended from their administrations are Saima Mushtaq Faroooqi who was posted in B K Pora zone of Budgam region, Asma Kounsar posted in Soura Srinagar and Kulsuma Qadir posted in Hanjipora Tarzoo of Sopore in Baramulla.