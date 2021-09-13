13 killed as rain unleashes destruction in KP’s Torghar region

MANSEHRA: Thirteen people, including 10 members of a family, were killed and another two suffered critical injuries when two houses collapsed after a cloudburst during a remote village of Torghar district within the wee hours of Sunday morning.

“Thirteen people, most of them women and youngsters , are killed during a tragedy that occurred during a remote a part of the district,” Mohammad Fawad, Torghar Deputy Commissioner, told reporters.

The downpour, which started lashing the world on Saturday night, wreaked havoc within the Torghar district because the main Darband-Thakot and lots of links roads connecting many the villages with the Judbah got blocked following heavy landslides.

Mohammad Sheeraz’s house which was situated at a stream’s bank in Gatka Imlok Bahri village, collapsed and their bodies were caught in a frenzy within the flood water triggered by the cloudburst.

The locals rushed to the spot and began digging the debris of the collapsed houses and retrieved five bodies.

Five other bodies were afterward taken out from the stream by locals at different places.

Those killed within the incident were identified as Mohammad Sheeraz, 35; Shernawaz, 17; Guldeena Bibi, 31; Alfsaid Bibi, 30; Bukhatnaz Waz Khan, 13; Bukht Raz Mini, 11; Rohina Bibi, 5; Aysha Bibi, 8; Umara Bibi, 3; Noor Khayma Said Bibi, 71; Bukhat Roaza Bibi, 45; Hasnain, 4; and Gul Khattab, 28.

Asia Bibi and Mohammad Anwar were injured and brought to a close-by hospital.

The cattle pens of Mohammad Sheeraz also collapsed within the heavy rains and dozens of animals perished.

The house of 1 Mohammad Niaz, stated to be brother of Mohammad Sheeraz, also collapsed within the tragic incident and his wife Bukhat Roza Bibi, 43, and his son Husnain, 4, were killed.

The locals complained of the government’s apathy as consistent with them none of state official rushed to the scene following the tragic incident and that they retrieved bodies of the victims on self-help basis.

Deputy Commissioner Mohammad Fawad and Assistant Commissioner Azhar Zahoor, who reached the place of the incident later within the day, said that excavators and shovel machines had been moved to the affected village after reopening the road resulting in the world .

He said that Rs300,000 as compensation amount would be purchased each victim by the district administration under the National Disaster Management Authority Act, 2017, within a few of days.

“The injured would even be compensated by the administration after considering the character of their injuries and treatment,” said Mr Fawad.

In Abbottabad, a house partially collapsed when a mudslide detached from a close-by mountain and fell on the house as a results of which a lady and a young boy were killed and 4 others were injured.

The Rescue 1122 team rushed to the world soon after receiving the knowledge and retrieved four people, a man, his wife and two sons alive from the rubble while bodies of two others were pulled out after hectic efforts of several hours.

The Rescue 1122 district emergency officer Imran Khan Yusufzai led the six-hour-long operation during which 30 officials took part.