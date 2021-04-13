12 Kashmir freedom fighters killed in last 72 hours

A 14-year-old boy who recently joined militant ranks was killed along with 11 other freedom fighters in separate gunfights in Indian-administered Kashmir during the last 72 hours, regional police said on Sunday.

Faisal Bashir, the teenage freedom fighter, was said to be associated with the Al-Badr militant group. He was killed along with two other freedom fighters in an overnight gunfight in south Kashmir’s Hadipora village.

Police in a statement said they made “sincere efforts” to make him surrender, and his family was also called on the encounter site to persuade him, but “his associates did not allow him to come out.”

